IoTeX Price Tops $0.0319 on Major Exchanges (IOTX)

IoTeX (CURRENCY:IOTX) traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 22nd. One IoTeX coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0319 or 0.00000084 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. IoTeX has a market capitalization of $240.30 million and approximately $23.71 million worth of IoTeX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, IoTeX has traded down 26.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.98 or 0.00062950 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.66 or 0.00085721 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002626 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003135 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00018833 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002629 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $335.56 or 0.00880720 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.14 or 0.00089602 BTC.

About IoTeX

IoTeX (CRYPTO:IOTX) is a Roll-DPoS coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on May 21st, 2018. IoTeX’s total supply is 9,626,124,332 coins and its circulating supply is 7,544,441,829 coins. The official message board for IoTeX is medium.com/@iotex . The official website for IoTeX is iotex.io . IoTeX’s official Twitter account is @iotex_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for IoTeX is /r/IoTex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “IoTeX Network is a decentralized platform of privacy-centric blockchain for various vendors to build dApps for IoT. IOTX is an ERC20 token that serves as the network 'fuel'. It is required to use certain designed functions on the IoTeX Network such as executing transactions and running the distributed applications on the IoTeX Network. “

Buying and Selling IoTeX

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IoTeX directly using U.S. dollars.

