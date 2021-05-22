IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.26 Billion

Posted by on May 22nd, 2021

Wall Street brokerages forecast that IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) will report sales of $3.26 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for IQVIA’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.22 billion and the highest is $3.29 billion. IQVIA reported sales of $2.52 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 29.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that IQVIA will report full year sales of $13.24 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $12.76 billion to $13.49 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $14.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.73 billion to $15.39 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow IQVIA.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 20.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS.

A number of brokerages have commented on IQV. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of IQVIA from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $238.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $259.00 to $273.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $218.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $241.79.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its position in IQVIA by 4.5% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,066 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in IQVIA by 8.6% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 596 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC grew its position in IQVIA by 0.9% during the first quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 5,676 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in IQVIA by 2.0% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,751 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in IQVIA by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 15,717 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,816,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. 84.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IQV stock traded up $2.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $238.96. The company had a trading volume of 1,002,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,006,191. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $45.80 billion, a PE ratio of 113.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $222.34 and a 200 day moving average of $191.70. IQVIA has a 12 month low of $133.18 and a 12 month high of $240.82.

About IQVIA

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

Further Reading: Catch-Up Contributions

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on IQVIA (IQV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit