IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.26 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) will report sales of $3.26 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for IQVIA’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.22 billion and the highest is $3.29 billion. IQVIA reported sales of $2.52 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 29.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that IQVIA will report full year sales of $13.24 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $12.76 billion to $13.49 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $14.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.73 billion to $15.39 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow IQVIA.

Get IQVIA alerts:

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 20.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS.

A number of brokerages have commented on IQV. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of IQVIA from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $238.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $259.00 to $273.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $218.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $241.79.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its position in IQVIA by 4.5% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,066 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in IQVIA by 8.6% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 596 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC grew its position in IQVIA by 0.9% during the first quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 5,676 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in IQVIA by 2.0% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,751 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in IQVIA by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 15,717 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,816,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. 84.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IQV stock traded up $2.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $238.96. The company had a trading volume of 1,002,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,006,191. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $45.80 billion, a PE ratio of 113.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $222.34 and a 200 day moving average of $191.70. IQVIA has a 12 month low of $133.18 and a 12 month high of $240.82.

About IQVIA

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

Further Reading: Catch-Up Contributions

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on IQVIA (IQV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.