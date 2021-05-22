iShares North American Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM) Position Lifted by Legacy Financial Strategies LLC

Legacy Financial Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,043 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the quarter. iShares North American Tech ETF makes up 4.6% of Legacy Financial Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC owned 0.27% of iShares North American Tech ETF worth $8,676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares North American Tech ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF in the 4th quarter worth $61,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF in the 1st quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF in the 1st quarter worth $135,000.

Get iShares North American Tech ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IGM traded down $1.68 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $371.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,573. iShares North American Tech ETF has a 52 week low of $254.62 and a 52 week high of $392.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $377.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $356.73.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of iShares North American Tech ETF from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th.

iShares North American Tech ETF Profile

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

Recommended Story: What are municipal bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares North American Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares North American Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.