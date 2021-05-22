iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Shares Sold by The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 1.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,200,352 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,767 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $492,505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Taddei Ludwig & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 41.3% in the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWB traded down $0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $233.79. The stock had a trading volume of 393,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 684,953. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $233.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $218.25. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $162.41 and a fifty-two week high of $238.16.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

