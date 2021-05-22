iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Shares Sold by Simmons Bank

Simmons Bank lessened its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,996 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,050 shares during the quarter. Simmons Bank’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 23,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,881,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC now owns 9,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 3,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 2,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 3,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWR traded up $0.09 on Friday, hitting $77.02. 1,039,899 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,411,121. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $76.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.53. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $50.18 and a 1 year high of $78.87.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

