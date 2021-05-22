iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Stock Position Boosted by Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV

Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 115,722 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,898 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 3.6% of Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $46,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,540,076,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,965,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,134,981,000 after purchasing an additional 3,361,013 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,579,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,595,870,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309,395 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 184.5% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,965,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,672,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 615.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,428,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228,478 shares in the last quarter.

IVV traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $416.58. 4,147,943 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,530,833. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $415.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $387.11. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $294.21 and a fifty-two week high of $424.43.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

