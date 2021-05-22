IXICO (LON:IXI) Given “Buy” Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of IXICO (LON:IXI) in a research note released on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Shares of IXI stock opened at GBX 84 ($1.10) on Wednesday. IXICO has a 52-week low of GBX 55 ($0.72) and a 52-week high of GBX 127 ($1.66). The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The stock has a market cap of £40.29 million and a PE ratio of 42.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 84.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 93.06.

In related news, insider Mark Warne acquired 14,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 63 ($0.82) per share, for a total transaction of £8,977.50 ($11,729.16).

IXICO plc provides data analytics services to the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It provides collection, analysis, management, and reporting services on data generated in the course of a clinical study. The company's technologies include Assessa, a secure online digital platform that provides clinical decision support for patient selection and post-marketing surveillance; and TrialTracker, a platform that delivers imaging services designed to manage the complex imaging workflow from image upload, QC, and reading/analysis to reporting and data transfer.

