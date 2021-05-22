J Sainsbury (OTCMKTS:JSAIY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

J Sainsbury (OTCMKTS:JSAIY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on JSAIY. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of J Sainsbury from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. J Sainsbury currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.00.

Shares of JSAIY opened at $15.03 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.57. J Sainsbury has a twelve month low of $8.82 and a twelve month high of $15.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.90 and a 200-day moving average of $12.87.

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail Â- Food, Retail Â- General Merchandise and Clothing, and Financial Services. The company operates various store formats, including convenience stores and supermarkets.

