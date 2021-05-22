Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2022 earnings estimates for Rio Tinto Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now expects that the mining company will earn $10.48 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $10.04. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $112.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Rio Tinto Group’s FY2023 earnings at $8.99 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $9.15 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $8.69 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on RIO. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.00.

NYSE:RIO opened at $85.65 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $106.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.61. Rio Tinto Group has a fifty-two week low of $51.18 and a fifty-two week high of $95.97. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.91.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RIO. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 1,280.0% in the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 345 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 209.9% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 344 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami boosted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 409.7% in the first quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 367 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 208.5% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 401 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 61.8% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 419 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. 7.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

