Jefferies Financial Group Brokers Decrease Earnings Estimates for Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK)

Posted by on May 22nd, 2021

Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Hostess Brands in a report issued on Monday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Dickerson now expects that the company will earn $0.22 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.24. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Hostess Brands’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS and Q1 2023 earnings at $0.24 EPS.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Hostess Brands had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 5.84%. The company had revenue of $265.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. Hostess Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hostess Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Stephens started coverage on shares of Hostess Brands in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.50.

Shares of TWNK stock opened at $15.56 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 31.12 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Hostess Brands has a twelve month low of $11.24 and a twelve month high of $16.18.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TWNK. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hostess Brands by 2,094.0% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,759 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hostess Brands by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 43,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hostess Brands by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Montecito Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Hostess Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $417,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hostess Brands by 875.7% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,487 shares during the period.

About Hostess Brands

Hostess Brands, Inc, a packaged food company, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes snack products in the United States. The company provides a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, cookies, snack pies, sweet baked goods, wafers, bread and buns, frozen retail products, danishes, honey buns, coffee cakes, and sugar-free products.

