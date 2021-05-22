Jefferies Financial Group Lowers Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) Price Target to $240.00

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) had its price objective decreased by Jefferies Financial Group from $250.00 to $240.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a hold rating on the technology company’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Atlassian from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Cowen lifted their target price on Atlassian from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Macquarie lifted their target price on Atlassian from $263.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Atlassian from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Atlassian in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $259.50.

Shares of NASDAQ TEAM opened at $223.65 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $29.56 billion, a PE ratio of -123.56, a P/E/G ratio of 155.95 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $226.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $227.40. Atlassian has a fifty-two week low of $160.01 and a fifty-two week high of $262.40.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. V Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Atlassian by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,949 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Atlassian by 9.0% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 592 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Atlassian by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,704 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $866,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its position in shares of Atlassian by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 2,630 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $615,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Atlassian by 3.6% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,580 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.46% of the company’s stock.

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product, which captures and adds structure to fluid fast-forming work for teams.

