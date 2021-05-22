Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Mitchells & Butlers (LON:MAB)

Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Mitchells & Butlers (LON:MAB) in a research report released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 400 ($5.23) target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of Mitchells & Butlers from GBX 280 ($3.66) to GBX 430 ($5.62) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Shore Capital reiterated an under review rating on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 380 ($4.96).

Shares of LON:MAB opened at GBX 320 ($4.18) on Wednesday. Mitchells & Butlers has a fifty-two week low of GBX 115.04 ($1.50) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 368 ($4.81). The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 315.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 281.89. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.91 billion and a P/E ratio of -12.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.11, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

In other Mitchells & Butlers news, insider Phil Urban sold 21,917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 308 ($4.02), for a total transaction of £67,504.36 ($88,194.88). Also, insider Timothy (Tim) Charles Jones sold 18,331 shares of Mitchells & Butlers stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 308 ($4.02), for a total value of £56,459.48 ($73,764.67). Insiders acquired a total of 133 shares of company stock worth $41,734 in the last three months.

Mitchells & Butlers Company Profile

Mitchells & Butlers plc manages pubs, bars, and restaurants in the United Kingdom and Germany. The company operates its pubs and restaurants under the Alex, All Bar One, Browns, Castle, Ember Inns, Harvester, Innkeeper's Lodge, Miller & Carter, Nicholson's, O'Neill's, Premium Country Pubs, Sizzling Pubs, Stonehouse Pizza & Carvery, Toby Carvery, and Vintage Inns brands and formats.

