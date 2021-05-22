Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Walmart Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:WMT)

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Walmart in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now expects that the retailer will post earnings per share of $1.50 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.49. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Walmart’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.29 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.60 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.32 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on WMT. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Walmart from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Walmart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Walmart from $163.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Walmart in a report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 price target (up from $155.00) on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.72.

NYSE:WMT opened at $141.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $398.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $139.49 and its 200-day moving average is $141.82. Walmart has a 1-year low of $117.01 and a 1-year high of $153.66.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $138.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.53 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 3.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. Walmart’s payout ratio is 44.62%.

Walmart announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the retailer to repurchase up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 518,839 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.19, for a total transaction of $73,773,717.41. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,748,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $959,580,590.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Randall L. Stephenson bought 7,725 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $129.63 per share, for a total transaction of $1,001,391.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,076,966.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,670,460 shares of company stock worth $642,613,029 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of WMT. Sterling Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Walmart by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,036 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,456,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC raised its position in Walmart by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 3,284 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. TRH Financial LLC raised its position in Walmart by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. TRH Financial LLC now owns 23,180 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,341,000 after buying an additional 2,285 shares during the last quarter. Stewardship Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Walmart by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Stewardship Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20,425 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,944,000 after buying an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eastern Bank raised its position in Walmart by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 149,772 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $21,590,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. 29.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

