Jerome J. Dorlack Sells 4,500 Shares of Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) Stock

Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) EVP Jerome J. Dorlack sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.58, for a total value of $209,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 117,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,481,161.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE ADNT traded up $2.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $48.51. The company had a trading volume of 808,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 719,560. The company has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 3.30. Adient plc has a 1 year low of $15.00 and a 1 year high of $50.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $46.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.09.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.56. Adient had a positive return on equity of 7.12% and a negative net margin of 1.10%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Adient plc will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Adient by 59.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 701 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Adient by 933.3% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 837 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Adient during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in Adient by 169.8% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Adient by 3,494.9% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,363 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Adient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Adient from $44.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Adient in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Adient from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Adient from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Adient has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.91.

About Adient

Adient plc designs, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's products include frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers. It serves automotive original equipment manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, China, and internationally.

