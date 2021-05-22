John P. Sexton Sells 1,033 Shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) Stock

Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) EVP John P. Sexton sold 1,033 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.51, for a total transaction of $114,156.83. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,879,664.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ CBOE traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $111.40. 351,587 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 531,917. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.66, a P/E/G ratio of 17.08 and a beta of 0.65. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a twelve month low of $77.63 and a twelve month high of $116.39.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.13. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 16.72%. The business had revenue of $365.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.30 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.65 earnings per share. Cboe Global Markets’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 5.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.88%.

Cboe Global Markets declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Friday, February 5th that permits the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gillson Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,324,000. Fiduciary Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 32,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,204,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 582.1% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 19,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,918,000 after purchasing an additional 16,584 shares during the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Cboe Global Markets by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 7,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,000 after buying an additional 679 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Cboe Global Markets during the 1st quarter worth approximately $19,975,000. 79.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CBOE has been the subject of several research reports. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $107.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cboe Global Markets presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.31.

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through five segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

