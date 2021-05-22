JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Vistry Group (LON:VTY) Price Target to GBX 1,060

Posted by on May 22nd, 2021

Vistry Group (LON:VTY) had its price target upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,000 ($13.07) to GBX 1,060 ($13.85) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on VTY. Numis Securities reissued an add rating and issued a GBX 1,510 ($19.73) price objective on shares of Vistry Group in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 1,490 ($19.47) price target on shares of Vistry Group in a research note on Monday, May 17th. UBS Group upped their price target on Vistry Group from GBX 1,090 ($14.24) to GBX 1,170 ($15.29) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on Vistry Group from GBX 1,210 ($15.81) to GBX 1,270 ($16.59) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 1,136 ($14.84) price target on shares of Vistry Group in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 1,236.38 ($16.15).

Vistry Group stock opened at GBX 1,276 ($16.67) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.73, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 2.50. The firm has a market cap of £2.84 billion and a P/E ratio of 36.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,218.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 980.17. Vistry Group has a 52 week low of GBX 519 ($6.78) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,335 ($17.44).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 25th were issued a GBX 20 ($0.26) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. This represents a yield of 2.17%.

In related news, insider Greg Fitzgerald acquired 53,618 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 926 ($12.10) per share, for a total transaction of £496,502.68 ($648,683.93). Insiders purchased 53,641 shares of company stock valued at $49,679,374 in the last quarter.

About Vistry Group

Vistry Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of homes in the United Kingdom. The company offers two-bed to four and five-bed family homes. It owns a land bank of 40,218 plots. The company was formerly known as Bovis Homes Group PLC and changed its name to Vistry Group PLC in January 2020.

Further Reading: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Analyst Recommendations for Vistry Group (LON:VTY)

Receive News & Ratings for Vistry Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vistry Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit