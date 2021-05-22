JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Vistry Group (LON:VTY) Price Target to GBX 1,060

Vistry Group (LON:VTY) had its price target upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,000 ($13.07) to GBX 1,060 ($13.85) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on VTY. Numis Securities reissued an add rating and issued a GBX 1,510 ($19.73) price objective on shares of Vistry Group in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 1,490 ($19.47) price target on shares of Vistry Group in a research note on Monday, May 17th. UBS Group upped their price target on Vistry Group from GBX 1,090 ($14.24) to GBX 1,170 ($15.29) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on Vistry Group from GBX 1,210 ($15.81) to GBX 1,270 ($16.59) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 1,136 ($14.84) price target on shares of Vistry Group in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 1,236.38 ($16.15).

Vistry Group stock opened at GBX 1,276 ($16.67) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.73, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 2.50. The firm has a market cap of £2.84 billion and a P/E ratio of 36.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,218.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 980.17. Vistry Group has a 52 week low of GBX 519 ($6.78) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,335 ($17.44).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 25th were issued a GBX 20 ($0.26) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. This represents a yield of 2.17%.

In related news, insider Greg Fitzgerald acquired 53,618 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 926 ($12.10) per share, for a total transaction of £496,502.68 ($648,683.93). Insiders purchased 53,641 shares of company stock valued at $49,679,374 in the last quarter.

About Vistry Group

Vistry Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of homes in the United Kingdom. The company offers two-bed to four and five-bed family homes. It owns a land bank of 40,218 plots. The company was formerly known as Bovis Homes Group PLC and changed its name to Vistry Group PLC in January 2020.

