JPMorgan Japan Small Cap Growth & Income plc (LON:JSGI) Insider Purchases £285.56 in Stock

JPMorgan Japan Small Cap Growth & Income plc (LON:JSGI) insider Alexa Henderson acquired 59 shares of JPMorgan Japan Small Cap Growth & Income stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 484 ($6.32) per share, with a total value of £285.56 ($373.09).

LON:JSGI opened at GBX 479 ($6.26) on Friday. JPMorgan Japan Small Cap Growth & Income plc has a 12-month low of GBX 460 ($6.01) and a 12-month high of GBX 616 ($8.05). The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 509.50.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th were given a dividend of GBX 5.50 ($0.07) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 15th. This represents a yield of 1.09%.

Read More: What is the NASDAQ?

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Japan Small Cap Growth & Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Japan Small Cap Growth & Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.