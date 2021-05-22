Kansas City Southern to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.54 (NYSE:KSU)

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 20th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.54 per share by the transportation company on Wednesday, July 7th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 11th.
Kansas City Southern has increased its dividend payment by 18.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
NYSE:KSU opened at $295.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.76, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.98. Kansas City Southern has a 1-year low of $140.01 and a 1-year high of $315.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $285.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $226.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.02.
A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Kansas City Southern from $237.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Kansas City Southern from $212.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Kansas City Southern from $142.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Kansas City Southern from $203.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Kansas City Southern from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $237.07.
Kansas City Southern Company Profile
Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the Midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.
