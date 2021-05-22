Katalyo Trading 57.8% Lower This Week (KTLYO)

Katalyo (CURRENCY:KTLYO) traded 30.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 22nd. Katalyo has a total market cap of $1.57 million and $927,644.00 worth of Katalyo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Katalyo coin can now be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000390 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Katalyo has traded down 57.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002658 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002377 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.38 or 0.00059393 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $135.84 or 0.00360565 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $71.22 or 0.00189030 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003808 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $320.54 or 0.00850806 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Katalyo

Katalyo’s total supply is 85,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,695,604 coins. Katalyo’s official Twitter account is @katalyo . Katalyo’s official website is www.katalyo.com . The Reddit community for Katalyo is https://reddit.com/r/Katalyo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Katalyo’s official message board is katalyo.medium.com

Katalyo Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Katalyo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Katalyo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Katalyo using one of the exchanges listed above.

