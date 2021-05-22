KE (NYSE:BEKE) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

KE (NYSE:BEKE) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.40 billion-$3.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.53 billion.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BEKE shares. HSBC started coverage on shares of KE in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Bank of America raised KE from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. China Renaissance Securities raised KE from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised KE from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on KE in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $66.96.

Shares of NYSE BEKE traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $50.13. 10,769,896 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,658,649. The stock has a market cap of $44.57 billion and a P/E ratio of 334.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.93. KE has a 1-year low of $31.79 and a 1-year high of $79.40.

KE (NYSE:BEKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $1.17. The business had revenue of $20.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.96 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 190.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that KE will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services.

