Keller Group (LON:KLR) Earns “Buy” Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Keller Group (LON:KLR) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 950 ($12.41) target price on the stock.

Shares of Keller Group stock opened at GBX 813 ($10.62) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £587.92 million and a PE ratio of 13.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 832.18 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 749.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.12. Keller Group has a 12 month low of GBX 481 ($6.28) and a 12 month high of GBX 875 ($11.43).

Get Keller Group alerts:

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of GBX 23.30 ($0.30) per share. This is an increase from Keller Group’s previous dividend of $12.60. This represents a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. Keller Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.57%.

Keller Group plc provides geotechnical solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers ground improvement services to prepare the ground for new construction projects and to reduce the risk of liquefaction in the areas of seismic activity; and grouting services, which enhance target areas in the ground, and controls ground water flow through rocks and soils by reducing their permeability.

Recommended Story: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for Keller Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keller Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.