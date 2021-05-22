Keller Group (LON:KLR) Earns “Buy” Rating from Peel Hunt

Posted by on May 22nd, 2021

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Keller Group (LON:KLR) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 950 ($12.41) target price on the stock.

Shares of Keller Group stock opened at GBX 813 ($10.62) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £587.92 million and a PE ratio of 13.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 832.18 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 749.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.12. Keller Group has a 12 month low of GBX 481 ($6.28) and a 12 month high of GBX 875 ($11.43).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of GBX 23.30 ($0.30) per share. This is an increase from Keller Group’s previous dividend of $12.60. This represents a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. Keller Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.57%.

About Keller Group

Keller Group plc provides geotechnical solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers ground improvement services to prepare the ground for new construction projects and to reduce the risk of liquefaction in the areas of seismic activity; and grouting services, which enhance target areas in the ground, and controls ground water flow through rocks and soils by reducing their permeability.

Recommended Story: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for Keller Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keller Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit