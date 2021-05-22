Kelly Humphreys Buys 20,000 Shares of Raiz Invest Limited (ASX:RZI) Stock

Posted by on May 22nd, 2021

Raiz Invest Limited (ASX:RZI) insider Kelly Humphreys purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$1.34 ($0.96) per share, with a total value of A$26,800.00 ($19,142.86).

Kelly Humphreys also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Friday, March 5th, Kelly Humphreys bought 16,500 shares of Raiz Invest stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$1.65 ($1.18) per share, with a total value of A$27,225.00 ($19,446.43).

The company has a current ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42.

Raiz Invest Company Profile

Raiz Invest Limited provides financial services and products through its mobile micro-investing platform in Australia, Indonesia, and Malaysia. It operates in two segments, Raiz Invest Micro-Investing Platform and Other Financial segments. The company's platform offers customers a way to invest money using the Raiz mobile application or through the Raiz Website.

Featured Story: What is meant by a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Raiz Invest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raiz Invest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit