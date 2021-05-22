Kemal Williamson Sells 60,000 Shares of Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU) Stock

Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU) insider Kemal Williamson sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.15, for a total value of $429,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 191,817 shares in the company, valued at $1,371,491.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

BTU stock opened at $5.84 on Friday. Peabody Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $0.80 and a 52-week high of $8.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.26. The company has a market capitalization of $574.07 million, a PE ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 1.68.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The coal producer reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.48) by $0.69. The business had revenue of $651.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $667.25 million. Peabody Energy had a negative net margin of 62.27% and a negative return on equity of 19.80%. The business’s revenue was down 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.31) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Peabody Energy Co. will post -3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BTU has been the topic of several analyst reports. B. Riley raised their target price on Peabody Energy from $1.45 to $3.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Peabody Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Peabody Energy by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,939,547 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $15,116,000 after purchasing an additional 37,793 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Peabody Energy by 43.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,330,583 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $3,207,000 after purchasing an additional 404,623 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Peabody Energy by 40.9% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,139,461 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $3,487,000 after purchasing an additional 330,591 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Peabody Energy by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,061,183 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $3,247,000 after purchasing an additional 43,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Peabody Energy by 155.3% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 668,444 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $2,046,000 after purchasing an additional 406,576 shares during the last quarter. 93.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Peabody Energy

Peabody Energy Corporation engages in coal mining business in the United States, Japan, Taiwan, Australia, China, India, Vietnam, South Korea, and internationally. The company operates through Seaborne Thermal Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Powder River Basin Mining, and Other U.S. Thermal Mining segments.

