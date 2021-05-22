Keybank National Association OH Decreases Stock Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Keybank National Association OH lessened its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 282,946 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 490 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $61,419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Curi Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. ADE LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Bellevue Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 62.0% in the fourth quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 162 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on HON. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Honeywell International from $194.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Argus increased their price target on Honeywell International from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Honeywell International from $224.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Honeywell International from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.00.

In other news, VP Anne T. Madden sold 8,885 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.22, for a total value of $1,983,309.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 50,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,307,878.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HON traded up $1.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $223.20. The stock had a trading volume of 2,274,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,659,852. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $136.45 and a fifty-two week high of $232.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.43. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $225.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $211.13. The company has a market cap of $155.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.62, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.15.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.12. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 26.51% and a net margin of 14.18%. The business had revenue of $8.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is presently 52.39%.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

