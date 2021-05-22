Keybank National Association OH Has $126.14 Million Stock Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,260,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 138,889 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $126,139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Diversified LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Clean Yield Group increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 90.9% during the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 1,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 259.2% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. 68.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BAC traded up $0.53 during trading on Friday, reaching $42.40. 40,243,780 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,358,932. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $363.34 billion, a PE ratio of 18.20, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $22.39 and a 52 week high of $42.95.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.21. Bank of America had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 24.09%. The business had revenue of $22.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, April 15th that allows the company to buyback $25.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.50%.

BAC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Bank of America in a report on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Bank of America from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Atlantic Securities raised Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Bank of America from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.26.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

