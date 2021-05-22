Keybank National Association OH Has $506.10 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Keybank National Association OH trimmed its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 3.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,155,808 shares of the company’s stock after selling 167,369 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF comprises approximately 2.4% of Keybank National Association OH’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $506,095,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 226,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,316,000 after buying an additional 38,200 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 91,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,525,000 after buying an additional 21,160 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,265,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $494,000. Finally, Foster Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,430,000.

Get iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS QUAL traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $127.43. The company had a trading volume of 642,543 shares. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.43. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $71.96 and a 12 month high of $88.63.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QUAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.