KeyCorp Trims OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT) Target Price to $24.00

OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT) had its price target trimmed by KeyCorp from $28.00 to $24.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for OneConnect Financial Technology’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.24) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on OCFT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded OneConnect Financial Technology from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. HSBC decreased their price objective on OneConnect Financial Technology from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $25.50.

Shares of OneConnect Financial Technology stock traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.80. 852,443 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 528,612. The company has a market cap of $6.55 billion and a PE ratio of -70.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.03 and a 200-day moving average of $18.70. OneConnect Financial Technology has a 12 month low of $11.98 and a 12 month high of $28.80.

OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.67). OneConnect Financial Technology had a negative net margin of 19.82% and a negative return on equity of 12.38%. Research analysts anticipate that OneConnect Financial Technology will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OCFT. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in OneConnect Financial Technology by 56.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology by 29.6% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 2,311 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology in the fourth quarter worth $154,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology by 50.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 5,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology in the first quarter worth $271,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.37% of the company’s stock.

OneConnect Financial Technology Company Profile

OneConnect Financial Technology Co, Ltd. provides cloud-platform-based Fintech solutions, and online information and operating support services for financial institutions in the People's Republic of China. It offers digital retail banking, small and medium enterprises (SME) financing and services, retail and SME banking risk-management, auto insurance operations and services, asset management, asset-liability management, artificial intelligence customer service, core systems, and insurance sales management solutions.

