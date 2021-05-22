Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Shares Acquired by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) by 13.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,400 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $1,922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KEYS. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Keysight Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Keysight Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new position in Keysight Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in Keysight Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 84.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, COO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 2,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.18, for a total transaction of $354,028.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on KEYS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $131.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $125.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $130.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Keysight Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.09.

Shares of NYSE KEYS traded down $1.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $139.66. The stock had a trading volume of 1,016,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,216,117. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $90.62 and a one year high of $155.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 3.12. The stock has a market cap of $25.98 billion, a PE ratio of 42.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $143.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.31.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.10. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 25.76% and a net margin of 14.85%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test instruments; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions; and repair, calibration, and consulting services, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

