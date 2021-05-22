Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.390-1.450 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.380. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.21 billion-$1.23 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.20 billion.Keysight Technologies also updated its Q3 guidance to $1.39-1.45 EPS.
NYSE:KEYS traded down $1.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $139.66. 1,016,244 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 869,575. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.50. Keysight Technologies has a 52-week low of $90.62 and a 52-week high of $155.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.12, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $143.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.31.
Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 16.21% and a return on equity of 28.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Keysight Technologies will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.
In other news, COO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 2,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.18, for a total transaction of $354,028.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.
Keysight Technologies Company Profile
Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test instruments; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions; and repair, calibration, and consulting services, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.
