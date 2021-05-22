Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) Earns “Underweight” Rating from Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company reiterated their underweight rating on shares of Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports.

KMI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Kinder Morgan from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.40.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Shares of NYSE KMI traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.72. The stock had a trading volume of 11,087,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,678,570. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.33. The firm has a market cap of $42.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 374.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.98. Kinder Morgan has a fifty-two week low of $11.45 and a fifty-two week high of $18.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.36. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 1.02%. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Kinder Morgan will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.77%. This is a positive change from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 113.68%.

In other news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $81,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 45,219 shares in the company, valued at $813,942. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 14.19% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 64.9% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,707 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.02% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

Further Reading: Street Name

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.