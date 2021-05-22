Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) PT Lowered to $65.00 at Macquarie

Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) had its target price lowered by Macquarie from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Kingsoft Cloud from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $51.80.

NASDAQ:KC traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.79. The company had a trading volume of 1,265,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,623,616. Kingsoft Cloud has a fifty-two week low of $17.01 and a fifty-two week high of $74.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.10.

Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.78). The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Kingsoft Cloud will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud during the fourth quarter worth about $7,588,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Kingsoft Cloud by 53.4% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 282,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,306,000 after purchasing an additional 98,342 shares in the last quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier grew its stake in Kingsoft Cloud by 144.7% in the fourth quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 210,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,153,000 after purchasing an additional 124,286 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Kingsoft Cloud in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,047,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Kingsoft Cloud in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,007,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.39% of the company’s stock.

Kingsoft Cloud Company Profile

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company offers public cloud services to customers in various verticals, including game, video, AI, e-commerce, education, and mobile internet; enterprise cloud services to customers in financial service, public service, and healthcare business, and others.

