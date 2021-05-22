Kirkland Lake Gold (TSE:KL) Price Target Increased to C$57.00 by Analysts at National Bankshares

Kirkland Lake Gold (TSE:KL) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at National Bankshares from C$52.00 to C$57.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 8.53% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on KL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Kirkland Lake Gold from C$57.00 to C$49.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Eight Capital dropped their target price on Kirkland Lake Gold from C$95.00 to C$77.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. CIBC dropped their target price on Kirkland Lake Gold from C$95.50 to C$77.50 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Cfra restated a “buy” rating and set a C$62.00 target price on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on Kirkland Lake Gold from C$75.00 to C$70.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Kirkland Lake Gold currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$69.09.

Shares of KL opened at C$52.52 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$47.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$49.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.24. Kirkland Lake Gold has a 52-week low of C$40.07 and a 52-week high of C$76.43. The company has a market cap of C$14.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.86.

Kirkland Lake Gold (TSE:KL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C$1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.30 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$901.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$884.63 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Kirkland Lake Gold will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, production, and operation of gold properties. The company holds interest in the Fosterville Mine located in the State of Victoria, Australia; and the Macassa Mine situated in the Municipality of Kirkland Lake, Ontario, Canada, as well as the Detour Lake Mine located in northeastern Ontario, Canada.

