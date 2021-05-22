Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC Buys 310 Shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its stake in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 183.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $82,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CCI. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $669,019,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,208,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,306,761,000 after buying an additional 987,581 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 14,444,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,299,482,000 after buying an additional 792,000 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 39.5% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,017,517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $321,168,000 after buying an additional 570,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 65.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,060,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $182,561,000 after buying an additional 421,434 shares during the last quarter. 90.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Crown Castle International alerts:

Shares of Crown Castle International stock traded up $0.10 on Friday, hitting $185.55. The company had a trading volume of 1,567,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,085,447. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $181.34 and a 200-day moving average of $165.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.30. Crown Castle International Corp. has a twelve month low of $146.15 and a twelve month high of $189.59.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 13.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

In other Crown Castle International news, EVP Michael Joseph Kavanagh sold 3,796 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.22, for a total transaction of $611,991.12. Also, Director J Landis Martin purchased 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $158.95 per share, for a total transaction of $413,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 143,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,879,263. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 4,590 shares of company stock worth $737,258 and have sold 14,796 shares worth $2,270,261. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CCI. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Crown Castle International in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $176.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $187.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $189.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $170.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.57.

About Crown Castle International

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Read More: CAC 40 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI).

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.