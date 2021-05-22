Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC Invests $100,000 in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new position in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 496 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Etsy by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 263 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its holdings in Etsy by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 297 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Etsy by 45.0% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 174 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Etsy by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 561 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in Etsy by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,914 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. 87.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ETSY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Etsy from $155.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Etsy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $218.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Etsy from $167.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Etsy from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their target price on shares of Etsy from $260.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $218.87.

In other news, CFO Rachel C. Glaser sold 13,500 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.04, for a total transaction of $2,687,040.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,446,262.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 908 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.26, for a total value of $180,020.08. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,436 shares in the company, valued at $482,961.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 70,878 shares of company stock worth $14,094,036. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ETSY traded down $4.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $167.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,527,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,371,416. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $195.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $190.21. Etsy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.35 and a twelve month high of $251.86. The company has a current ratio of 4.98, a quick ratio of 4.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.09, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.66.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The specialty retailer reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.16. Etsy had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 46.30%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

Etsy Company Profile

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 85 million items in its various retail categories to buyers.

