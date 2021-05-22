Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC Purchases 366 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 8.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,659 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $1,372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FB. RBA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Facebook in the first quarter worth $25,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. 64.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:FB traded down $2.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $316.23. 13,600,901 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,283,504. Facebook, Inc. has a 12-month low of $207.11 and a 12-month high of $331.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $896.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.02, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $310.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $281.41.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. The business had revenue of $26.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.61 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The business’s revenue was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 3,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $944,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 68,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.73, for a total value of $21,129,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,907,820 shares of company stock worth $566,825,926. Insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Facebook from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Facebook from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Facebook from $360.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Facebook from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Facebook from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $366.87.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

