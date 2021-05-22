KLAYswap Protocol Market Capitalization Hits $208.45 Million (KSP)

KLAYswap Protocol (CURRENCY:KSP) traded down 11.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 22nd. KLAYswap Protocol has a market capitalization of $208.45 million and approximately $6.58 million worth of KLAYswap Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, KLAYswap Protocol has traded 44.9% lower against the dollar. One KLAYswap Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $26.78 or 0.00070637 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002642 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002369 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.15 or 0.00058432 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $147.42 or 0.00388872 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $71.50 or 0.00188603 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003755 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $313.35 or 0.00826583 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

KLAYswap Protocol Profile

KLAYswap Protocol’s total supply is 126,141,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,784,449 coins. KLAYswap Protocol’s official Twitter account is @KLAYswap

According to CryptoCompare, “KLAYswap, as a trustless on-chain swap protocol, is a service created by all participants (liquidity providers, traders, and community members) and not by a particular operator. With this and the decentralized, trustless philosophy of blockchain in mind, KLAYswap issued the KSP (KLAYswap Protocol) governance token so participants can create KLAYswap’s policies and direction and lead to the gradual, continued development of the service. “

KLAYswap Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KLAYswap Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KLAYswap Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KLAYswap Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

