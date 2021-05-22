Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.84 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.84 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Knight-Swift Transportation’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.77 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.89. Knight-Swift Transportation reported earnings per share of $0.57 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 47.4%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Knight-Swift Transportation will report full year earnings of $3.52 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.30 to $3.62. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.99 to $3.90. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Knight-Swift Transportation.

Get Knight-Swift Transportation alerts:

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 7.30%. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.44 EPS.

A number of research firms have weighed in on KNX. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered Knight-Swift Transportation to a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 12th. KCG upgraded Knight-Swift Transportation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Knight-Swift Transportation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price target (up previously from $47.00) on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Vertical Research initiated coverage on Knight-Swift Transportation in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.70.

NYSE KNX opened at $48.35 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.79, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.19. Knight-Swift Transportation has a fifty-two week low of $37.07 and a fifty-two week high of $50.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This is an increase from Knight-Swift Transportation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.75%.

In related news, Vice Chairman Gary J. Knight sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total transaction of $2,450,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $503,965. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James E. Jr. Updike sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.85, for a total value of $109,912.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $745,939.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 201,850 shares of company stock worth $9,992,889. 27.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 70,869 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,408,000 after acquiring an additional 12,776 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,021,000. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 8,557 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 763 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the 1st quarter valued at about $286,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the 1st quarter valued at about $161,000. Institutional investors own 86.80% of the company’s stock.

About Knight-Swift Transportation

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

Further Reading: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Knight-Swift Transportation (KNX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.