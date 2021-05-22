KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $55.50 million-$56.50 million.

Shares of KNBE stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 248,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 381,934. KnowBe4 has a 1-year low of $16.77 and a 1-year high of $26.98.

KNBE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of KnowBe4 in a report on Monday, May 17th. They set a buy rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of KnowBe4 in a report on Monday, May 17th. They set a buy rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of KnowBe4 in a report on Monday, May 17th. They set an outperform rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of KnowBe4 from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on shares of KnowBe4 in a report on Monday, May 17th. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $23.46.

In other news, insider Lars Letonoff sold 252,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $4,045,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Vii Gp Ltd. Vepf acquired 1,875,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $30,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

KnowBe4, Inc engages in the development of security awareness training and simulated phishing platform. Its security awareness platform enables organizations to assess, monitor, and minimize the ongoing cybersecurity threat of social engineering attacks. The company's products include Kevin Mitnick Security Awareness Training, a security awareness training product; KnowBe4 Enterprise Awareness Training, an integrated platform that simulated random attacks; KCM GRC Platform, a SaaS-based GRC platform; PhishER, analyses suspected attacks that employees report by clicking the Phish Alert Button within their email applications; and KnowBe4 Compliance Manager that help customers save time and resources by providing an intuitive user interface with streamlined workflows that enables visibility into the ongoing audit and compliance processes at various levels of the business.

