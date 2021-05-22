Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Acquires 101 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 4.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,465 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADSK. Royal Harbor Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Autodesk by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Royal Harbor Partners LLC now owns 3,996 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Autodesk in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,010,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Autodesk by 72.9% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,153 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in Autodesk by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,726 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Autodesk in the fourth quarter valued at about $546,000. Institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 593 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.91, for a total transaction of $159,463.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Fronzo Pascal W. Di sold 3,790 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.91, for a total value of $1,019,168.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 64,232 shares of company stock valued at $17,126,155 over the last ninety days. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ADSK stock opened at $281.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.62, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 146.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $287.82 and a 200-day moving average of $284.99. Autodesk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $192.51 and a fifty-two week high of $321.13.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The software company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Autodesk had a negative return on equity of 1,423.72% and a net margin of 11.74%. Equities analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ADSK shares. Argus upped their price objective on Autodesk from $295.00 to $360.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Autodesk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $291.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Autodesk from $285.00 to $342.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Autodesk in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Autodesk from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $303.57.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

