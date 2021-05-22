Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Buys Shares of 107,000 America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. (NASDAQ:ATAX)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. (NASDAQ:ATAX) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 107,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $592,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ATAX. Sanders Morris Harris LLC boosted its holdings in shares of America First Multifamily Investors by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 39,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares during the period. Camden Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of America First Multifamily Investors by 80.0% during the fourth quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 45,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of America First Multifamily Investors during the fourth quarter worth approximately $178,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of America First Multifamily Investors during the fourth quarter worth approximately $280,000. Finally, Belvedere Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of America First Multifamily Investors during the fourth quarter worth approximately $267,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.17% of the company’s stock.

ATAX stock opened at $6.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.13. The stock has a market cap of $378.10 million, a P/E ratio of 25.96 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.79. America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. has a 52 week low of $3.52 and a 52 week high of $6.23.

America First Multifamily Investors (NASDAQ:ATAX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.03). America First Multifamily Investors had a return on equity of 4.89% and a net margin of 29.38%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.78%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from America First Multifamily Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06.

America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. acquires, holds, sells, and deals in a portfolio of mortgage revenue bonds (MRBs) that are issued to provide construction and/or permanent financing for multifamily and student housing, and residential and commercial properties. It operates through four segments: Mortgage Revenue Bond Investments, MF Properties, Public Housing Capital Fund Trusts, and Other Investments.

