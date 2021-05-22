Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Buys Shares of 51,340 Aspirational Consumer Lifestyle Corp. (NYSE:ASPL)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aspirational Consumer Lifestyle Corp. (NYSE:ASPL) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 51,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $514,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ASPL. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in Aspirational Consumer Lifestyle during the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Aspirational Consumer Lifestyle during the 1st quarter valued at $151,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Aspirational Consumer Lifestyle during the 1st quarter valued at $160,000. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aspirational Consumer Lifestyle in the 1st quarter worth $233,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aspirational Consumer Lifestyle in the 1st quarter worth $1,474,000.

Aspirational Consumer Lifestyle stock opened at $9.99 on Friday. Aspirational Consumer Lifestyle Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.65 and a 1-year high of $11.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.01.

Aspirational Consumer Lifestyle Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Singapore.

