Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Increases Position in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,279 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WPM. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the 4th quarter valued at $100,649,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 21,579,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,735,000 after buying an additional 1,708,205 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 72.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,385,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,561,000 after buying an additional 1,003,447 shares during the last quarter. JBF Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 4,074.0% in the 4th quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 730,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after buying an additional 712,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals during the 4th quarter worth $23,050,000. 59.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WPM stock opened at $47.24 on Friday. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a one year low of $34.85 and a one year high of $57.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.26 billion, a PE ratio of 59.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 2.73. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.73 and a 200-day moving average of $41.27.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 37.30% and a return on equity of 6.50%. The firm had revenue of $324.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This is a boost from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.14%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on WPM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective (up from $60.00) on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Wheaton Precious Metals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.58.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has agreements for 24 operating mining assets and 7 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

