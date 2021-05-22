Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Invests $550,000 in Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $550,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Futu during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Futu during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Futu during the 4th quarter worth $77,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Futu in the 4th quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Futu in the 4th quarter valued at $105,000. Institutional investors own 14.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FUTU shares. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Futu in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their target price on shares of Futu from $246.50 to $230.30 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Futu from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Futu in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Futu from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.80.

NASDAQ:FUTU opened at $123.99 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $141.42 and a 200-day moving average of $102.37. The company has a market capitalization of $18.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 147.61 and a beta of 1.76. Futu Holdings Limited has a 52 week low of $13.42 and a 52 week high of $204.25.

Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $153.02 million for the quarter.

About Futu

Futu Holdings Limited operates an online brokerage and wealth management platform in Hong Kong and internationally. The company provides trading, clearing, and settlement services; margin financing and securities lending services; and stock yield enhancement program. It also offers online wealth management services under the Futu Money Plus brand, which gives access to mutual funds, private funds, and bonds; market data and information services; and NiuNiu Community, which serves as an open forum for users and clients to share insights, ask questions, and exchange ideas.

