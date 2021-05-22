Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO) by 8.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 637 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ProShares Ultra S&P500 were worth $727,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its stake in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 30,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,816,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Ultra S&P500 during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives increased its stake in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 42.3% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SSO opened at $111.68 on Friday. ProShares Ultra S&P500 has a 1-year low of $56.49 and a 1-year high of $116.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.05.

ProShares Ultra S&P500 (the Fund), formerly Ultra S&P500 ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts (REITs) selected by the S&P U.S.

