Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Decreases Stake in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lessened its stake in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) by 10.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,190 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 257 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in WEC Energy Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. tru Independence LLC raised its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 422.0% in the 4th quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 308 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.05% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Charles R. Matthews sold 10,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.61, for a total transaction of $1,043,293.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,260,827.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.43, for a total value of $231,432.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WEC. Wells Fargo & Company raised WEC Energy Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $94.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Mizuho started coverage on WEC Energy Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.30.

Shares of WEC opened at $96.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $30.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.01, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $95.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.36. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.55 and a 12 month high of $106.85.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.14. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 16.26%. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.6775 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is 75.70%.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

