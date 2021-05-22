Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) CEO Eric M. Demarco Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) CEO Eric M. Demarco sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total value of $240,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Eric M. Demarco also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 21st, Eric M. Demarco sold 10,000 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.26, for a total value of $262,600.00.

On Monday, March 22nd, Eric M. Demarco sold 10,000 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.56, for a total value of $255,600.00.

On Monday, February 22nd, Eric M. Demarco sold 10,000 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.51, for a total value of $305,100.00.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.89. 678,064 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,336,462. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 597.40 and a beta of 1.09. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $14.40 and a one year high of $34.11.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $194.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.55 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a return on equity of 3.99% and a net margin of 0.62%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $233,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $263,000. Sandbar Asset Management LLP boosted its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 93.4% in the 4th quarter. Sandbar Asset Management LLP now owns 487,858 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $13,382,000 after purchasing an additional 235,569 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 125,164 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,433,000 after purchasing an additional 30,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 46.8% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 197,210 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,410,000 after purchasing an additional 62,867 shares in the last quarter. 90.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Noble Financial raised Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors cut Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.30.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a government contractor of the U.S. Department of Defense. The company operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products, space, training and cybersecurity/ warfare, satellite communications, C5ISR/ modular systems, turbine technologies, and defense and rocket support services.

