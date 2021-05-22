Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $195 million-$205 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $196.24 million.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Noble Financial raised Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Robert W. Baird reissued a neutral rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors lowered Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $26.30.

NASDAQ:KTOS traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.89. 678,064 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 914,271. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 149.81 and a beta of 0.75. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a 1-year low of $14.40 and a 1-year high of $34.11. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $194.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.55 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a return on equity of 2.42% and a net margin of 10.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Benjamin M. Goodwin sold 2,500 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $75,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Deanna H. Lund sold 9,103 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $273,090.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 96,600 shares of company stock worth $2,580,054 in the last three months. 1.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a government contractor of the U.S. Department of Defense. The company operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products, space, training and cybersecurity/ warfare, satellite communications, C5ISR/ modular systems, turbine technologies, and defense and rocket support services.

