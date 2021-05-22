Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $195 million-$205 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $196.24 million.

Several brokerages have weighed in on KTOS. TheStreet upgraded Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Alembic Global Advisors downgraded Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, March 1st. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Noble Financial upgraded Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $26.30.

Shares of KTOS stock traded down $0.08 on Friday, reaching $23.89. 678,064 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 914,271. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.14. The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a 1-year low of $14.40 and a 1-year high of $34.11. The stock has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 149.81 and a beta of 0.75.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.05. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 2.42%. The firm had revenue of $194.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Kratos Defense & Security Solutions news, SVP Benjamin M. Goodwin sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $75,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Marie Mendoza sold 1,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.73, for a total transaction of $27,016.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 96,600 shares of company stock valued at $2,580,054. 1.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a government contractor of the U.S. Department of Defense. The company operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products, space, training and cybersecurity/ warfare, satellite communications, C5ISR/ modular systems, turbine technologies, and defense and rocket support services.

