Krios Tops One Day Trading Volume of $208.00 (GIG)

Krios (CURRENCY:GIG) traded 10% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 22nd. One Krios coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0080 or 0.00000021 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Krios has traded up 65.7% against the U.S. dollar. Krios has a total market capitalization of $4.00 million and approximately $208.00 worth of Krios was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000799 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.92 or 0.00118740 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00009509 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,217.83 or 0.03149098 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0694 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000444 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Krios Profile

Krios (CRYPTO:GIG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Krios’ total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 499,994,072 coins. Krios’ official website is www.krios.io . Krios’ official Twitter account is @krios_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Gigacoin is a social currency designed to be used for trading Digital Items and 'In-Game Transactions'.GigaCoin achieves this by integrating a digital currency platform seamlessly in Various Games from RPG-based Games to Gambling and Sports Games, A Dedicated Digital MarketPlace, and Integration with all major social networks to make the process of sending and receiving money easy and fun for everyone. “

Buying and Selling Krios

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Krios directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Krios should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Krios using one of the exchanges listed above.

