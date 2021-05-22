K+S Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KPLUY) Rating Reiterated by UBS Group

K+S Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KPLUY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by equities research analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on KPLUY. Commerzbank downgraded K+S Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

KPLUY stock opened at $6.02 on Thursday. K+S Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $2.99 and a 1-year high of $6.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.21.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a minerals company worldwide. It operates through Agriculture, Industry, Consumers, and Communities segments. The Agriculture segment offers soil fertilizers under the 60er Kali, KALISOP, Korn-Kali, Patentkali, ESTA Kieserit, and Magnesia-Kainit names; leaf fertilizers under the EPSO Top, EPSO Microtop, and EPSO Combitop names; fertigation fertilizers under the soluMOP, soluMAP, soluMKP, soluNOP, and soluSOP names; and animal nutrition products, such as lick blocks and feed for pets and livestock.

